Potato price hike: Find out who is responsible 

After eggs, now the price of potatoes is on the rise. According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), potatoes were sold at Tk 42 per kg in different markets of Dhaka yesterday. Last year at this time, the price of potatoes was Tk 24 per kg. Will the government provide an answer for why the price of potatoes is increasing? Or will they continue to attempt to protect the syndicate this time? Because there is no shortage of potatoes in the country.

Prothom Alo's report states that, with the current amount of potatoes in the country's cold storage, it will last well until the second week of December. Meanwhile, new potatoes will appear in the market. Consequently, there is no cause for a shortage. According to the Bangladesh Cold Storage Association, 8.5 million metric tonnes of potatoes were produced in the country in the fiscal year 2022-23.

According to the Department of Agriculture Extension, this amount is 11.2 million tonnes. The demand for potatoes in the country is 9 million tonnes. It is clear that there is no shortage of potatoes. During a press conference on Sunday, the association of cold storage owners complained that some unscrupulous traders are increasing the price of potatoes through manipulation.