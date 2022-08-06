Industrial production can’t be disrupted

Though the government policymakers say the current energy crisis temporary, the situation is very worrying and nobody could say when the crisis will be over. Speakers echoed this dismay and concern at a seminar organised by the apex business body FBCCI on Thursday.

The business leaders said trade and commerce has been facing a stiff challenge due to global energy crisis. If the crisis persists, this could bring the economy to a standstill. They apprehend the crisis created over the energy situation will remain for long. The government should immediately draw up a plan for demand and supply of energy for the next 10 to 20 years. Businesspersons of certain sectors alleged there is not uniform rule being followed in load shedding. A leader of the shop owners’ association demanded that load shedding at shops be stopped immediately.