State of child mortality, life expectancy: Coordinated steps in healthcare required

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has revealed a disappointing picture of rising child mortality rate and declining average life expectancy over the past five years. In both cases the decline suggests the sorry state of healthcare as a whole.

According to BBS data, the average life expectancy of people in the country as of 2023 is 72.3 years which was 72.4 years in the previous year. On the other hand, in 2022, the mortality rate of children under one year of age in the country was 25 per 1,000, which increased to 27 in 2023. The number was 21 five years ago. The average life expectancy of men in the country is 70.8 years while that of women is 73.8 years.