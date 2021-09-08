Exams just for the sake of formality not desired

In that case, question may arise, how helpful this exam will be in testing the quality of the students. There will still be hope, however, that students will be prepared as much as possible through the best use of the rest of the time.

But what will happen to the other students. How is it possible to take the exam in three months by taking classes one day a week? State minister for primary and mass education, Zakir Hossain, said there will be a Primary Education Completion examination for the primary students along with an annual examination. In his words, it may seem that educational institutions are being opened only for examinations. The matter of education has become secondary.