Who will take responsibility for death from adulterated anaesthetic

The death of three children with hearing impairment after being administered spurious general anesthesia at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) is tragic.

Prothom Alo reported quoting BSMMU source that three hearing-impaired children were implanted cochlear devices. The university’s ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) department has a programme, ‘Cochlear Implant’ for providing cochlear devices to hearing impaired children. The device is implanted after the children are administered general anesthesia. The three children were administered general anaesthesia Halothane. The first one died on 9 December and the others on 10 January and 30 January respectively.

After death of three children within a short period of time, the sample of Halothane was sent to BCSIR for examination. The test revealed that the Halothane used for anesthesia did not have proper ingredients. That means that the halothane used was adulterated. Debashis Banik, chairman of the department of Anesthesia, Analgesia and Intensive Care Medicine, also admitted about finding various chemicals in the sample.