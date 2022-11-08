Amendment to RPO: Why delay by law ministry?

Although government policymakers claim the Election Commission (EC) is an independent entity, this is not reflected on its activities. Kazi Habibul Awal proposed that the government to make some amendments in the Representation of People’s Order after taking office.

The proposal has been pending in the Ministry of Law for three months. The EC has not received any reply from the law ministry even after sending letters twice in this regard. The Election Commission sent the second letter on 10 October asking for an update.