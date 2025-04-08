Editorial
Reforms and election: Roadmap must be announced soon
Despite differences of opinion among political parties regarding state reforms, prospective candidates have already begun campaigning for the election. They had remained out of public eye until recently, but leaders from old and new political parties emerged publicly during the Eid holiday. Some even have posters seeking prayers in the name of their parties. This has raised questions as to whether such actions are violations of the electoral code of conduct.
According to a report by Prothom Alo, leaders of the National Citizen Party, formed by students who led the August uprising, carried out public campaigns in 39 constituencies during the Eid holidays. These engagements were conducted on various pretexts such as some in support of the families of martyrs and the injured from the August uprising and others on the occasion of friendly football and cricket matches.
The leaders of other parties did not remain idle either. During the Eid holidays, leaders from the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islam, Jatiya Party also engaged in public outreach. One challenge faced by BNP in this regard is the presence of multiple potential candidates in nearly every constituency. Signs have already emerged indicating that, in some areas, the party’s central leadership may face challenges in the future. The internal conflict among BNP leaders and activists in various areas centres on electoral equations.
Given the extent of these public engagements by political leaders, it is clear that they are quietly preparing for the forthcoming elections. However, there has been little progress concerning state reforms. Following the submission of reports by six key commissions, the National Consensus Commission has initiated discussions with several political parties. Nonetheless, many parties are yet to be consulted. To reach any conclusive decision, it is essential that the dialogue with all parties be concluded promptly.
While the discussions between political parties and the National Consensus Commission are ongoing, two contentions have emerged within political circles. The first suggests that reforms are not as important as immediate arrangements for the elections. The second contention argues that elections are not currently needed and that the incumbent government should remain in place for as long as necessary.
Naturally, these opposing viewpoints on reforms and elections have created a sense of uncertainty and doubt among the public. Previously, when people met, their first question would often be, when will the election be held. Now, many are asking, “Will there be an election at all?”
Many politicians appear to view reforms and elections as opposing agendas. However, in reality, they are not they are complementary. A free and fair election is an essential component of reforms, just as meaningful reforms are vital to prevent the re-emergence of dictatorship. There may be debate regarding how much reform should be undertaken before the election and how much afterwards. Nevertheless reforms are essential.
We believe that, in order to proceed with both reforms and elections, it is essential for political parties to reach at least a minimum level of consensus.
Although the National Consensus Commission has not engaged in discussions with every party, it has received their views. Based on these, it may draw certain conclusions. However, the preferable course of action would be to reach decisions founded on the consensus of all parties.
Excessive delay in this regard will only deepen existing doubts and uncertainties. It is therefore expected that, upon concluding discussions with the political parties, the government will promptly announce a clear roadmap concerning both reform and the upcoming election.