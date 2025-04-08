Reforms and election: Roadmap must be announced soon

While the discussions between political parties and the National Consensus Commission are ongoing, two contentions have emerged within political circles. The first suggests that reforms are not as important as immediate arrangements for the elections. The second contention argues that elections are not currently needed and that the incumbent government should remain in place for as long as necessary.

Naturally, these opposing viewpoints on reforms and elections have created a sense of uncertainty and doubt among the public. Previously, when people met, their first question would often be, when will the election be held. Now, many are asking, “Will there be an election at all?”

Many politicians appear to view reforms and elections as opposing agendas. However, in reality, they are not they are complementary. A free and fair election is an essential component of reforms, just as meaningful reforms are vital to prevent the re-emergence of dictatorship. There may be debate regarding how much reform should be undertaken before the election and how much afterwards. Nevertheless reforms are essential.

We believe that, in order to proceed with both reforms and elections, it is essential for political parties to reach at least a minimum level of consensus.