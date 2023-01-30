Why such high costs for Bhanga-Benapole four-lane highway?

The project will be implemented with funding from India, so there is no justification for spending Tk 1.33 billion on experts from there. However, the most unusual sector in this proposal is shown for building makeshift accommodations at Tk 1.84 billion for engineers and experts in the project area. What could be the possible justification for constructing temporary buildings with so much money when there are RHD offices and bungalows in every area!

After the acquisition and requisition act, 2017 was passed, before any big project of constructing highway is adopted many influential people buy land at a low price. Bhanga-Benapole highway project faced the similar experience. It is not unreasonable to suspect that the cost of the project has been shown to be high to favour local influential people and politicians (all of whom belong to the ruling party) ahead of the upcoming national elections. According to the law, the compensation should be three times the market value. Taking advantage of this, influential people start buying land in the project area and sell it at several times higher price after the project is passed. Not just highways, such trading took place in acquisition of lands for Chandpur University.

The proposal is scheduled to be discussed in the cabinet committee meeting. We think it should be assessed by experts and not just a cabinet committee. No one has the right to misappropriate people's tax money in the name of development.