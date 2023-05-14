Sugar prices: How much higher will they soar

Prices of almost all consumer goods are high in the market due to various reasons ranging from price hike in the global market and price of US dollar going up to fuel price hike.

Prices of some items were high already. And for some items it is stable at high price after being hiked recently.

Right now, the price of sugar is quite unbridled. Series of meetings, discussions, advices or guidelines, nothing of that is coming to any use. So, ordinary consumers finding this sweet item bitter isn’t unusual at all.

Retailers are blaming importers for sugar prices being hiked. On the other hand, importers are mentioning upward trend in the international market, goods not being unloaded timely at the port and taka being depreciated against dollar.