Fishermen's six-point demand

According to records, nearly 3 million (30 lakh) fishermen live in the coastal region. Not all of them are registered. In Bhola district, 136,000 out of about 175,000 fishermen are registered. So, it is necessary to bring all fishermen of the district under registration to provide financial assistance.

The practice of usury has been abolished in Bangladesh for quite some time. But coastal fishermen are forced to borrow from the lenders at a high interest as they don’t get loan from banks. The government should give adequate loans to fisherman to overcome the situation. For this, establishing banks in remote area is not essential. They can be provided with loans through mobile banking and agent banking. Many fishermen don’t have permanent homes. If they were given khas land they will earn something by farming in the dry season.

While the population of the country is on the rise, it’s declining in the coastal area. A Prothom Alo report was published on this a few days ago. There is no reliable source of income there except fishing. To solve the problem, the government should give special attention to improve living standards of the coastal people. A coastal development authority can be set up like that of the special economic zones. Development of fisheries will not sustain without improvement of the fishermen's lives.