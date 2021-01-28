Follow recommendations of experts on rice, potato, onion prices

During this aman harvest, price of onions rose unusually high along with the abnormal price hike of rice. The research report said, manipulation by the syndicate of local unscrupulous traders is one of causes for the rise in onion prices. They got the opportunity because of India’s ban on its onion export. The recommendations said that the syndicate of onion traders needs to be brought to book. Reducing dependency on export and increasing local production is essential. Also, when import is inevitable, several countries should be sourced, reducing dependency on a single country.

The report cited the reasons of potato price hike. The first was potato traders and farmers stock the product in hope of a price surge in future, especially, excessively hoarding by seasonal potato traders and creating an artificial crisis. The potato market is controlled by unscrupulous traders. The control of the government is limited. The report recommends that exemplary punishment should be carried out by identifying the creators of instability in the market. Government control and surveillance is necessary on the process of preserving potatoes at and removing it from cold storages. The government has to highlight information on production, demand, supply and price of potatoes properly and keep the updates accordingly.