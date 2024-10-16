Fall in hunger index: Food prices must go down

After several years of continuous progress, Bangladesh's three-step drop in the Global Hunger Index this year is concerning.

The Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2024, published on Friday, highlights Bangladesh's position among other countries.

Currently, Bangladesh ranks 84th out of 127 countries regarding its capacity to address hunger. According to the report, the country now faces "moderate levels" of hunger.

This year's score for Bangladesh on the Global Hunger Index is 19.4, down from last year's score of 19, when it ranked 81st out of 125 countries. This indicates that Bangladesh has made less progress on the hunger index compared to other nations.

A country's hunger level is determined by four criteria: the level of undernutrition, the prevalence of low weight-for-height among children under five, the prevalence of low height-for-age among children under five, and infant mortality rates. These indicators are used to measure hunger levels at the global, regional, and national levels.