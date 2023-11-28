Why did one-fourth of the students fail the SSC exam?

The results of the HSC exam brings both joy and sorrow for students and parents every year. The reason for joy is the success of the students in the second public exam of their life that paves the way for higher education and a good career. And the reason for sorrow is that almost one-fourth of the total examinees fail to pass the hurdle.

According to the results of the examination, there were 11,12, 372 candidates in the 2023 HSC examination under nine general education boards. Among them 8,44,269 passed. The pass rate is 75.90. And 78 thousand 521 candidates got GPA-5. The pass rate in technical and madrasa education boards is 91.25 and 90.75 respectively.

Whether the pass rate is lower than that of last year or higher than the pre-corona period, what is more worrying is the failure of a large number of students. This is the first full syllabus exam after the corona pandemic. In 2022 the exam was held with half marks. And in the year 2021, examination was conducted on three elective subjects based on department.