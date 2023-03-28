Only speaking out against the perpetrators not enough

Such initiatives are much appreciated at the time when Dhaka city lacks adequate greenery and playgrounds are being occupied one after another. At the same time, we must remind that scattered green projects will bring no benefits. Entire Dhaka city should be brought under planned greening programmes. According to urban experts, an ideal city should have 22 per cent greenery whereas Dhaka city has only eight and a half per cent.

The mayor said, "We must speak against the land grabbers." We must speak. But those who 'manage' everything with money, speaking out is not enough. Effective steps should be taken immediately to recover the lands, canals, lakes and parks already occupied by land grabbers. At the same time, they should be guarded so that any public or private land cannot be occupied again.

The mayor would surely admit that land grabbers occupy lands in collusion with government officials. Not only employees of government office, they also manage local influential people. Such meddling among different quarters should be curtailed to prevent the land grabbers.