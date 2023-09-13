Education during Covid period: What steps did the govt take to overcome losses? 

Educationists have long argued that the Covid-19 pandemic has inflicted significant damage upon the education system. However, officials within the Secondary and Higher Education Division appeared to disregard this concern and became complacent, assuming that everything was in order. Consequently, as the quality of education continued to deteriorate, students were unable to make up for the losses incurred.

According to a survey report titled 'Post-Pandemic Education: Recovery and Renewal of School Education' conducted by the non-governmental organisation, Ganashakkharata Abhijan, 28.90 per cent of students in class-VIII and 26.2 per cent of students in class-IX have failed.

Additionally, 36.1 per cent of students in class-VIII and 33.5 per cent in class-IX attained an RD grade, which corresponds to earning marks ranging from 33 to 39 per cent. The report also sheds light on the subject-wise performance of students in class VIII and class IX.

It reveals that 82 per cent of the 8th graders passed with a minimum of 33 per cent marks in Bengali, while 65 per cent passed in English and 66 per cent in mathematics.