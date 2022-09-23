Allocation per student should be increased for higher studies

Who reaps the benefits of the funds allocated by the government for higher studies? Does any equality prevail there or only acute disparity? The data of government expenditure on students in public universities revealed by a recent report published by University Grant Commission (UGC) is quite shocking.

It is evidently unusual to have stark difference between the per student expenditure of one public university and another public university.

According to a Prothom Alo report, the government spends Tk 752,697 for a student of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University established in 2018. The number of students in this university is over 200. Only Tk 1,150 taka is spent on a student under the National University.