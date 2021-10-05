Good governance, policy support essential to reduce business costs

Reasons that increase business costs have been identified, including corruption, inefficient bureaucracy, lack of funding, inadequate infrastructure, high tax rates, lack of education for workers, low morale and policy stability. It is difficult to survive in the global economic competition ignoring any of the reasons. Before coming to power, the Awami League declared 'zero tolerance' against corruption.

But after 12 years in power, the amount of corruption has not decreased, rather has increased. Corruption has been linked to the incompetence of government officials. If there is corruption, inefficiency will increase. Again, if there is corruption, the morality will also deteriorate.

No matter how much the policy makers brag about the development, we are lagging behind in the certain vital modes of business - roads, railways, ports and air transport. Apart from China and Vietnam, it also costs high to transport goods in containers from India and Sri Lanka to Bangladesh, and it also takes more time to unload goods at the port.