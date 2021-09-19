Govt to be blamed for predicament of admin and student politics

However, this has increased during the Awami League regime due to being in power for more than 12 consecutive years. Also, there is virtually no opposition student organisation in the universities now. It is no secret how the pro-government student organisations have established their control over the universities through the 'gonoroom' (mass room) culture. General students have been humiliated and tortured for protesting.

Obaidul Quader said a bad precedent was being set in the recruitment of teachers in many universities. But he could not speak of any action against those who are setting such example. He did not say why student politics is losing its appeal. No election has been held in public universities for three decades. After the victory of the non-Awami League student organisation in the election held at Dhaka University after a long time, the university authorities avoided holding any election again. However, there is no alternative to regular student elections for the smooth and healthy practice of student politics in the university.