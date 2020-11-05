Guidelines strictly to be followed in posting and transfer

Merit, efficiency and competence are plausible criteria for transfers and posting. In the police administration, for example, experts have long been saying that gradation of the upazilas and districts should be done according to importance because not all places are equal in terms of administrative area, population, geographic location, etc. The rules and regulations must certainly support postings and transfers of the smarter and more efficient officers to challenging posts.

It is unfortunate that the outdated colonial administrative structure handed down to us by the undemocratic West Pakistani rulers, has not undergone much change. In fact, whatever little good the system may have had, has also been destroyed. The lobbying behind every transfer in the administration is rife with corruption. This is no secret.

Lobbying is never a good option, whether for police, physicians or any professional. It simply gives rise to further irregularities, corruption and deprivation. Many say that if this corrupt lobbying could be halted in the appointment and transfer of police, a radical change could be brought about in the country's good governance. We appeal to the ministers and members of parliament to prepare appropriate rules and regulations in this regard and actively ensure that these are implemented.