Acid violence: Bring the perpetrators to book

Mili got married to a young man, who works in Saudi Arabia, 10 months ago and is currently eight months pregnant. As she came to her father’s house from her in-laws’ home 10 days ago, a married youth, Shafiqul Islam, threw acid on her. Police arrested Shafiq. Mili’s father has alleged that another youth, who is also an expatriate worker in Saudi Arabia, is behind the acid attack as well.

Mili is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital but Sadia Akhtar, who sustained acid burns in Madaripur’s Shibchar upazila in September last year, could not survive. Sadia’s former husband threw acid on her after hearing about her marriage elsewhere. In another incident last December, three miscreants publicly threw acid on a woman in Old Dhaka over a land dispute. Though a case was registered, the police could not arrest the accused.

Speakers at a discussion titled ‘Anti-acid dialogue: What to be done to eradicate acid-violence’ at the Prothom Alo office August last year expressed their concerns over the increasing number of acid attacks.