Default loans keep piling up

Bangladesh didn’t come face to face with a major economic crisis like Sri Lanka and that is a relief.

However, we cannot also say that we are at a safe distance from that economic indicators which can put a country in great danger.

The chaotic condition of the financial sector is certainly a cause of concern for government policy makers.

The picture of default loans in South Asian countries portrayed recently in the report of World Bank is worrying.

The issue of excessive loan default in Bangladesh has been in discussion for many years.

Before the elections, all the parties make promises to reduce loan defaults and restore order in the banking sector. But, what happens after the elections is the exact opposite.

In the last 14 years of Awami League rule, defaulted loans have multiplied manifolds.