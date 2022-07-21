Banking sector at risk by benefiting loan defaulters

The new governor of Bangladesh Bank, Abdur Rouf Talukder, has given unprecedented benefits to the loan defaulters. In the new directives, those who did not repay billions of taka in loans taken from the banks will not only be able to clear themselves by paying small installments, but will also be able to take new loans.

According to Prothom Alo, Bangladesh Bank has again given the defaulters a big break, defending their action in the name of maintaining stability in the financial sector and proper management of classified loans. As a result, 2.5 to 4.5 per cent can be deposited to regularise defaulted loans that required 10 to 30 per cent earlier. These loans can be repaid in five to eight years. The time limit was maximum two years in the past for repayment of such loans. Now the defaulters can take fresh loans as well.