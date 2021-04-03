Halt unplanned urbanisation

The scenario of urbanisation in Bangladesh presented at a seminar of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP) is very disappointing. According to the data presented at the seminar, currently, 38 per cent of Bangladesh’s total population lives in cities. It was 28 per cent in 2011. If this trend continues, 58 per cent of population will be living in cities by 2050.

Urbanisation in Bangladesh happening faster than in many other countries in the world. Unemployment is the main reason of the influx of people to cities. There is hardly much employment opportunities in the villages other than agriculture and so people flock to the cities.

People also come to cities because of natural disasters, river erosion and other reasons. But the issue of whether the cities can meet the minimum needs of these people has always been neglected. Our urban plans tend to focus on improving things that do not need improvement. And good initiative like the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) is not being implemented for similar reasons. The interests of vested quarters are being protected in the name of the amendments.