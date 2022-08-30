Four cases against Samrat: Delay in trial concerning

Law enforcement agencies had launched a large-scale drive against illegal casino operation from September to December of 2019. The series of drives unearthed who were earning billions of taka through casino business using political clout and how they were laundering a big portion of this money as well.

The anti-casino operation also revealed that a faction of Awami League’s associate bodies Juba League and Swechasebak League got involved in gambling, casino, money laundering, arms scandal, extortion and torture.