Health minister must take responsibility

Although it was the budget session, health sector was discussed more than other issues. Even several ministers of the government, outside the parliament, have slammed the health ministry for its failures and weaknesses. The health minister has denied the allegations and criticism every time and said that everything is fine. On the other hand, he was not responsible enough to be present on the closing day of budget session.

Among the criticism levelled against the health minister in the parliament, the MPs said they could not reach him even after making numerous phone calls. Opposition deputy leader and Jatiya Party chairman Ghulam Mohammad Quader objected, “The Ministry of Health is still in the same condition as it was a year ago. There has been no improvement.” He said he called the health minister six or seven times but did not get a response. “After calling the minister’s assistant, I told him to inform the minister. But the minister never called back,” he said further.