Hefazat and violence: Cases remain confusing

The question is why the local administration and government policymakers failed to take necessary actions. When it came to a gathering of 150 people of the opposition BNP, 100 policemen were deployed in front of the press club where the BNP protesters demonstrated. Any procession brought out without of permission, is dispersed immediately and effectively. Why was this not possible for Hefazat?

Hefazat-e-Islam said they had no pre-announced programmes in Brahmanbaria or Hathazari. Spontaneous protests erupted in those two places after the attack on a peaceful protest at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque in Dhaka. Whether the protest was spontaneous or organised, it is the responsibility of the government to protect people's lives and property. But they have completely failed in this duty in Brahmanbaria and Hathazari. Any death is painful. Legal action must be taken against those who use the poor students of Qawmi madrasahs as pawn in their political games.

In other cases, too, the ruling party men thwart the opposition outside of administrative action. This time too it was no exception. Beside the members of the law enforcement agencies, activists of Chhatra League, Jubo League and Swechchhasebak League were seen obstructing the protesters at Baitul Mukarram on Friday.