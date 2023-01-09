Take measures before the 400,000 tabs go out of order

Admittedly visionary planning is necessary for effective and successful projects. Given the nature, variation and processes of expenditure on government projects, it seems that policy makers have assumed that discussing the details of project planning is a waste of time. As a result, most of the exorbitant projects amount to nothing. The nature of the recent population census project implemented at a cost of about Tk 16 billion evokes such thoughts.

Under this project, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) bought about 400,000 tablet PCs (tabs) at a cost of Tk 4.47 billion to collect information on the people. Water resistant bags were purchased at a cost of Tk 30 million to prevent the tabs from getting wet in the rain and 150,000 umbrellas were purchased at a cost of Tk 130 million for just seven days of data collection work to protect the data collectors from rain. Census is over and the tabs are sitting idle now and may go out of order.