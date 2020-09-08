High rice prices hit the low incomes

The two programmes of the food ministry to deliver food to low-income people are to sell rice in the open market (OMS) and to sell rice at 10 taka per kg. The sale of rice in the open market has stopped. Authorities also stopped selling rice at Tk 10 per kg in the face of criticism. Although some of the poorest people benefited from the food aid provided by the government during the coronavirus period, a large number of people remained out of the programme. The price of coarse rice has gone up by 30-35 per cent. Low income people are in dire straits due to declining income and rising rice prices.

In this situation, the first thing the government should do is to increase the stock of rice. It has to accept the words of the rice mill owners as the government does not have specific information about the amount of paddy and rice stored in the country outside the government warehouses.

Aman and Aush cultivation has been disrupted due to floods and cyclone Amphan. There is another six to seven months for the next Boro season. The government cannot afford taking any risk now. In addition to increasing rice stock, rice distribution programmes must be strengthened. This will alleviate the suffering of low-income people.