In a cabinet meeting on 6 September, prime minister Sheikh Hasina directed to set up labs for PCR tests at the country's airports for outgoing passengers. After the meeting, cabinet secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam said the PCR test machine would be installed in two to three days as directed by the PM. Since then more than two weeks have gone by but no PCR lab has been set up at any airport in the country as yet. This is unfortunate and unwarranted.

How long does it take to install a PCR lab at the airport? Cabinet secretary said, it would take only two to three days. Who should be held responsible for not installing the lab even after two weeks? A picture of a weeping migrant worker holding a passport was published in the front page of The Daily Star on Tuesday.