How many more lives will be lost over dispute of local leadership?

Extreme internal feud mars the ruling party not only in Kotchandpur but also across the country. Awami League leaders claim they would organise the party and hold the national council at the end of this year. Such is the example of organising the party; two or more factions exist everywhere; each leader tried to corner his/her opponent to take control of the party. Many times, police also face obstacles. When police take action against criminals, at least a faction of the ruling party prevents it. Why has the party, that claims to be the guardian of democracy, been involved in so internal feud? When will its leaders wake up after how many lives will be lost?

We demand punishment to the suspects of the double murder in Kotchandpur.