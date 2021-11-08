How many more workers will die in factory fires?

Fire service and civil defence authorities confirmed that the Romana Rubber shoe factory did not comply with the rules. Five people were killed in a fire that broke out at the factory on Thursday night. The loss of life was predictable in such a factory that was operating without following any proper regulations. So can this be termed an accident?

Fire service sources said the Romana Rubber factory was in precarious condition. The whole factory was packed with rubber. A huge amount of chemical substances were stored in the factory. Cubicles were made for workers to stay inside the factory amid such hazardous conditions. The workers were in the cubicles when the factory caught fire at midnight and they did not have any chance to escape the blaze. The question is, who to blame for the killing workers in those death traps?