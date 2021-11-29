How prepared are we to tackle the new Covid variant?

Bangladesh in recent times saw zero Covid deaths and the least number of infections after a long time. Amid this, the outbreak of the deadly virus’s new variant, Omicron, is worrying. The World Health Organisation (WHO) expressed concern over the news of the new variant found in South Africa and Botswana. The new variant’s scientific name is B.1.1.529 SARS-CoV-2.

Experts suspect the newly found virus is eight to ten-fold deadlier than the previous Delta variant. Questions arose whether the old vaccines would be able to fight this new variant. WHO called for a meeting at Geneva to discuss the risks of the new variant.