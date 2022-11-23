Chancellor’s realisation: Only advice won't help, the system requires change

The government appoints those who are 100 per cent loyal to the ruling party as vice-chancellors of public universities. Qualification is not a criterion here. The problem is more systemic than of individual. A person who has academic excellence and administrative experience in running the institution should be the vice-chancellor of the University. Unfortunately, most vice-chancellors do not have these qualities in them. They became vice-chancellors by appeasing the rulers. Economist Anu Muhammad said on the same day in a seminar on education that a university heads towards it dooms on the very day of the appointment of the vice-chancellor.

It is widely accepted that the main reason for the declining quality of higher education in Bangladesh is its politicisation. Every government wants to keep the universities in their grasp, which is not only unwarranted but also suicidal for higher education. In many countries of the world, vice-chancellors are appointed through search committees. We could not make such arrangements.