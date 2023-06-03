Huge gap between expectations and reality

In the last fiscal year (2023-2024) of the current government, finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has presented a budget of Tk 7.6 trillion (Tk 761,785 crore), the size of which is 7 per cent larger than that of the previous fiscal year.

The Annual Development Programme (ADP) has been approximated at Tk 2.63 trillion (263,000 crore). And the estimated revenue during the same period is Tk 5 trillion (500,000 crore).

That means the amount of deficit is Tk 2.6 trillion (261,785 crore). And the deficit in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is 5.2 per cent.

The finance minister presented the budget at a moment when there is no good news anywhere in the economy. The import is threatened with high inflation on one hand and the dollar crisis on the other.