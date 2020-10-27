Hygiene rules need implementation

The more that instructions are given to use masks, the more violations there are of the directives. The government have been trying to warn the people about a possible increase in coronavirus transmission in the coming winter. From prime minister Sheikh Hasina to several health experts and relevant people, everyone has been drawing people's attention to the matter. The health directorate and the media are also appealing to the people in various ways. But nobody seems to pay any heed.

The government has so far issued several notifications on the use of masks, with nine instructions at various levels. It has also been said that mobile courts will conduct drives to make people wear masks if necessary. Courts have carried out drives in several places including Dhaka and are also imposing fines. Despite all this, reluctance to use masks seems to have increased. The movement of people in the streets, markets and crowded places is back to normal. The question is, why are people not aware of such an important issue. Why is the government not able to motivate the people?