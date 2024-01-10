Benapole Express train fire: Why delay in investigation, handing over bodies?

Whenever there is a train accident or fire, the government and the opposition parties engage in a blame game, seemingly trying to evade responsibility. These incidents result in the loss of lives, devastation of properties, and profound grief for the affected families. Strikingly, those in positions of power and political actors seem to remain unscathed by the repercussions. This raises the question: Why is politics characterised by such brutality and cruelty?

A few weeks before the Gopibag train fire, another tragic incident occurred where four individuals, including a mother and her child, were killed in a fire on the Mohanganj Express in Tejgaon. The question arises: Was it due to negligence or an intentional act on the part of the authorities?

In the aftermath of the Gopibag incident, the detective branch promptly arrested some BNP leaders, revealing alleged plans behind the train arson the very next day. Similarly, opposition party activists were detained in connection with the incident of uprooting rail tracks. However, the silence surrounding those involved in the Tejgaon incident raises numerous questions. Is there someone behind this incident whose identity the government is hesitant to disclose?