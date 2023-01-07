Universal healthcare: Govt allocation must increase

New infrastructures are built and new machines are purchased in the health sector of Bangladesh every year, but we hear reports on infrastructures lying abandoned in many places and expensive machineries being damaged in the boxes. Many hospitals do not have physicians and health workers in the rural area. Many hospitals have machines, but they do not have required workforce to operate those.

As a result, people are compelled to go to private hospitals and, in some cases, people are deceived while receiving healthcare service. To change this situation, allocation of the government must be increased to bring healthcare service to the people’s door, and there is no alternative to strengthening monitoring on whether this allocation is being utilised properly.

Policymakers of the present government have been working to ensure healthcare service for all within 2030, and if the persisting inertia does not change, that goal will remain unfulfilled.