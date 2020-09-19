Implement court order to stop pollution in river Buriganga

Once upon a time, launches and steamers used to ply smoothly on the Buriganga while aquatic animals lived there comfortably. In the afternoon and in the evening, people used to gather on the banks of the river. Buriganga also provided the people of Dhaka with hilsa. Such a river is now dying in front of our eyes due to oppression, lawlessness and pollution. Now one has to cover the nose most of the time on the banks of the Buriganga. The pollution only decrease a bit when it rains.

According to a BIWTA report, there are 68 sewerage connections in the Buriganga, of which 56 are WASA’s. However, WASA has informed the court that there was no sewerage connection in Buriganga. Earlier, the court was further dissatisfied with this false report and served a show cause on the managing director of WASA.

A writ petition was filed in 2010 on behalf of Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) seeking directives to take effective measures to prevent water pollution in the Buriganga. The verdict was given on June 1, 2011 with three-point instructions. It called for immediate action to stop the dumping of waste in the Buriganga and to shut down all sewer lines (sewerage) and industrial waste discharge lines connected to the river within six months.