Increasing school attendance a big challenge

The news of the reopening of educational institutions after a year and a half created quite a stir among the students and parents. It was hoped that all students would return to the classroom. But the harsh reality is that many students could not come back because of our socioeconomic situation.

Many high school girls could not return to the classroom as they were married off although marrying off girls under the age of 18 is a crime punishable by law. On the other hand, boys could not come back because of poverty. Parents have sent them to work during the closure of educational institutions. Both are social problems.

Attendance of students at primary and secondary level was not up to the expected level on the first day of the reopening of educational institution on 12 September. We assumed, the presence would gradually increase. But the reports from grassroots in the last three weeks are very disappointing.