Initiatives required to ensure safety

It seems there are so many problems with the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited that it is hard to identify which one to solve first. It is the same with the other government service providers. Corruption, irregularity and mismanagement are everywhere. These problems often become dangerous as the consequences of any accidents occurring from its gas lines are fatal.

A recent explosion at Baitus Salat Jam-e-Masjid in Paschim Talla, Narayanganj killed 28 people who had gone there to offer prayers. Preliminary investigation revealed that the explosion took place due to gas leaking from a gas line nearby. There have been many fatal accidents from gas lines over the last one year at many places including Dhaka, and Chattogram, but unfortunately, the Titas Gas authorities did not take any effective and workable measures to address this.