Int'l community can be taken into confidence

Some objections against the government's initiative have been raised at the international level. They have concerns over forceful relocation and scarcity of facilities in Bhashan Char. We reckon that the matter can be solved easily and the relocation of Rohingyas to Bhashan Char can be done taking the international community into confidence. Primarily, some 1,642 Rohingyas have been taken to Bhashan Char and there is no news of coercion from there. The primary feelings of Rohingyas after arrival in Bhashan Char and the media reports in this regard have to be taken positively. According to Prothom Alo reports, Rohingyas are taking steps to start their life in Bhashan Char.

As the first initiative of relocating Rohingyas to Bhashan Char has visibly been successful, this would be easier for the government to take the international community into confidence. Simultaneously the government should take necessary steps to remove the scarcity of livelihood and medicare facilities in Bhashan Char, which has been discussed widely. In this regard, the government can seek assistance from the international community, and the problems can be solved with the assistance from them.

The number of Rohingyas, who have taken shelter in Cox's Bazar and Teknaf camps, is about 1.1 million. Some 100,000 Rohingyas can be relocated to Bhashan Char from there. The government has to ensure that the Rohingyas are not forcefully transferred in the days to come. The facilities in Bhashan Char are higher than that of camps in Cox's Bazar. Despite that, many of the Rohingyas may not leave camps for various reasons. Under such circumstances, the government has to launch campaigns about the facilities in Bhashan Char so that they will want to willingly go there.