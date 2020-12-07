Int'l community can be taken into confidence

Amid various discourses, a group of Rohingyas, who took shelter in Bangladesh after being displaced from their homes in Myanmar, has been relocated to Bhasan Char. According to the media reports published so far, the task has been accomplished successfully. We want to draw attention of the government regarding overall Rohingya crisis and refugee management.
This is internationally acknowledged that Bangladesh is in no way liable for the Rohingya crisis. Bangladesh has drawn the attention of the international community by its humanity in sheltering Rohingyas who were displaced in the face of torture and repression in Myanmar. The issue of providing shelter to Rohingyas is temporary and the target of Bangladesh is to send them back soon and with necessary security in Myanmar. But the reality is that there is no success in the initiative, and the situation indicates it will take time. So Bangladesh has to take some steps as part of management and relocation of a portion of Rohingyas is a part of that initiative.
Some objections against the government's initiative have been raised at the international level. They have concerns over forceful relocation and scarcity of facilities in Bhashan Char. We reckon that the matter can be solved easily and the relocation of Rohingyas to Bhashan Char can be done taking the international community into confidence. Primarily, some 1,642 Rohingyas have been taken to Bhashan Char and there is no news of coercion from there. The primary feelings of Rohingyas after arrival in Bhashan Char and the media reports in this regard have to be taken positively. According to Prothom Alo reports, Rohingyas are taking steps to start their life in Bhashan Char.
As the first initiative of relocating Rohingyas to Bhashan Char has visibly been successful, this would be easier for the government to take the international community into confidence. Simultaneously the government should take necessary steps to remove the scarcity of livelihood and medicare facilities in Bhashan Char, which has been discussed widely. In this regard, the government can seek assistance from the international community, and the problems can be solved with the assistance from them.
The number of Rohingyas, who have taken shelter in Cox's Bazar and Teknaf camps, is about 1.1 million. Some 100,000 Rohingyas can be relocated to Bhashan Char from there. The government has to ensure that the Rohingyas are not forcefully transferred in the days to come. The facilities in Bhashan Char are higher than that of camps in Cox's Bazar. Despite that, many of the Rohingyas may not leave camps for various reasons. Under such circumstances, the government has to launch campaigns about the facilities in Bhashan Char so that they will want to willingly go there.
We have to admit that the situation of Cox's Bazar and Teknaf will not change due to relocation of only 100,000 Rohingyas out of 1.1 million. Due to these makeshift camps, the environment is being harmed, the law and order is deteriorating and the Rohingyas are locking horns with the locals.
The only solution of the crisis is to send Rohingyas back to Myanmar. But unfortunately such initiative is not working. This is clear that the Myanmar government has killed Rohingyas, attacked they brutally, raped women and torched their homes as part of ethnic cleansing purposefully. They did not do it with any intention keeping of taking back Rohingyas. Only the international community can put pressure on Myanmar to take back its nationals. That can be possible to achieve through various and effective diplomatic activities.