Investigation into Election Commission needed

The request for legal action against chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda and four other commissioners for alleged misconduct and financial irregularities by 42 eminent citizens of the country has created quite a stir in the country’s political arena.

The Election Commission is a constitutional institution. Section 5 of Article 118 of the constitution states, "The Election Commissioner shall not be removed for any reason other than the manner and reason for which the judges of the Supreme Court may be removed." The 42 prominent citizens have sought that legal remedy. They did not say to take the law into own hands or to take to the streets.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that the reaction of the ruling party to this innocent appeal of prominent citizens is an attempt to suppress dissent. Several central leaders of the ruling party, who are also members of the cabinet, are trying to taint the citizens' initiative calling them politically motivated. A minister said, "The draft of this letter has been prepared in the BNP office."