How do 98 pc cases under DSA Act remain unsolved?

According to the Center for Governance Studies, the police are still investigating only three-fourth of the 1,000 or so cases. Of these, 725 have been going on before 2022. In short, the law enforcement agencies have not followed the legal provisions to complete the investigation of the cases. The law states that an investigation report must be submitted within 60 days. The investigating officer can apply to the authorities for an extension of 15 days if required. The officer will not have any access to the investigation after 75 days. It then falls under the jurisdiction of the tribunal.

Therefore, the investigation of the cases filed under the Digital Security Act, which could not be completed within the specified time, should be completed fast. It is also not acceptable to detain an accused after a certain period. But in reality, they have to languish in jail until the case is settled. The accused have to remain in custody and are being punished before trial even if the investigation report is not submitted within the stipulated 75 days.