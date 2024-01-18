RMG sector: Don't ignore labour unrest

As the issue of Bangladesh readymade garment workers deprived of fair wages and benefits is widely discussed in the international arena, it is highly necessary to look into the matter as to why workers are not given wages as per new pay scale and their discontent over the adjustment of grades.

The new pay scale for RMG workers is supposed to be implemented from 1 December 2023. Although the new pay scale has been implemented in most of the garment factories, owners of some factories are lingering. As a result, dissatisfaction has erupted among the RMG workers.

According to the Prothom Alo report, at least workers of 10 factories in Gazipur demonstrated in the last one week seeking wages as per new pay scale and adjustment of grades. A factory was shut for an indefinite period on Monday. Besides, a unit of a factory in Savar remains shut. Following a demonstration of workers, five factories were shut down in Savar EPZ area. Later, four factories were opened. Meanwhile, in sequel to labour unrest, another factory has been shut for an indefinite period, according to the media report.