Gas well in Bhola: When will it be added to the national grid

We are being forced to resort to load shedding for not being able to produce required amount of power due to energy crisis caused by dollar shortage, despite having the production capacity. The production is being disrupted for failing to ensure non-stop supply of energy to the industries. At this juncture, state owned oil and gas exploration company BAPEX reported discovery of a new gas well in Bhola.

BAPEX completed the test of confirming the presence of gas, lighting a fire at the mouth of ‘Ilisha-1’ well in Bhola Sadar upazila on Friday morning.

We have to wait a few more days to find out details about the gas in this well and for the well to be suitable for gas extraction. The news of another new gas well being discovered in island-district Bhola is undoubtedly comforting as well as encouraging.

Quoting BAPEX sources Prothom Alo reports that Russian international company Gazprom has been drilling the well under the design and direction of our state-run company.