Let democracy and social justice be established

The liberation war began when the Pakistani forces launched the genocide on 25 March 1971. Later, people from all walks of life including farmers, workers of this country formed armed resistance for nine months against the occupying Pakistani forces, the final stage of which is the victory that came on 16 December.

That was an amazing moment. On one side there was the joy of victory, on the other the pain of losing loved ones. Pakistani army and their allied Al-Badr murdered the best intellectuals of the country, setting a rare example in history.

The primary goal of our liberation war, to place Bangladesh on the world map as an independent and sovereign, state has been achieved through the victory of 16 December. In the next five decades after that, we have made a lot of progress in the economic and social sectors.