Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed's rare qualities can guide us

The death of Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed has deeply saddened us, while prompting us to introspect. Have we really been able to give due respect to these meritorious individuals? Has our political leadership acknowledged his outstanding contribution to the transition to democracy, or simply seen everything from a party perspective?

After the fall of the military ruler Ershad through the anti-autocracy movement in the 1990s, Justice Shahabuddin took over as interim president at the request of the agitating political parties, and the government under his leadership arranged free and fair elections for the first time in the country. He had no fascination with the position. He agreed to take over as interim president on the condition that the political leadership elect a new president as soon as possible and allow him to return to his former office.

After winning the election, BNP formed the government and according to the constitution, he still had the power as the president. But Justice Shahabuddin did not interfere in any work of the government. Again, he could not accept many unjust decisions made by the party government.