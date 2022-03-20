Editorial

Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed's rare qualities can guide us

Editorial Desk

The death of Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed has deeply saddened us, while prompting us to introspect. Have we really been able to give due respect to these meritorious individuals? Has our political leadership acknowledged his outstanding contribution to the transition to democracy, or simply seen everything from a party perspective?

After the fall of the military ruler Ershad through the anti-autocracy movement in the 1990s, Justice Shahabuddin took over as interim president at the request of the agitating political parties, and the government under his leadership arranged free and fair elections for the first time in the country. He had no fascination with the position. He agreed to take over as interim president on the condition that the political leadership elect a new president as soon as possible and allow him to return to his former office.

After winning the election, BNP formed the government and according to the constitution, he still had the power as the president. But Justice Shahabuddin did not interfere in any work of the government. Again, he could not accept many unjust decisions made by the party government.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Justice Shahabuddin took over the office for the second time at the request of Awami League. He did not have any major disagreement with the Awami League government for five years. But the Awami League leadership clashed with Justice Sahabuddin over the 2001 elections and they also blamed him along with the then chief adviser and chief election commissioner for their defeat in the elections. It was a blow to a righteous man.

Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed started his career in 1954 after passing the competitive examination of Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP). After being transferred from administration to judiciary in 1960, he joined as the registrar of Dhaka High Court in 1967. Justice Shahabuddin was appointed as a judge of the High Court in 1972 after independence.

Advertisement

He became a judge of the Appellate Division in 1980 and became the chief justice in January 1990. Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed was one of the judges who pronounced the verdict in the 8th amendment of the constitution. This verdict declared the six permanent benches of the High Court outside Dhaka constituted by the military government invalid.

Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed was the only person in the country’s history to hold the post of president and chief justice of the country more than once. He spoke frankly what he thought was true. He often emphasised the need for political tolerance and democratic values ​​outside of written speeches. Aware of his own powers, Shahabuddin Ahmed said, "The president has no other duties but to join milads and offer prayers at graves."

The position was never important to Shahabuddin Ahmed. It was the country and the people who were important. One thing has to be mentioned here, he reduced the allocation during his predecessor for entertaining guests at Bangabhaban several times. He thought that he did not have the right to spend people's money arbitrarily.

He had lived a kind of isolated life since stepping down as president at the end of his term in November 2001. He was not seen at social events.

Our deepest tribute to Justice Sahabuddin Ahmed. Let his rare qualities guide us ahead.

Read more from Editorial
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement