Why would people bear burden of Dhaka WASA loan?

Have the Dhaka dwellers got the benefit of Dhaka WASA loan to the government that doubled in just four years? If not, then why would they bear the burden? Any of the government development projects is taken up giving priority to people’s interests. But this is probably not true for Dhaka WASA. Whether the Dhaka dwellers get the potable water or not, the top official of this organisation have been raising his salary and allowances every year. The salary of the MD of the organisation that is suffering from huge amount of loan is Tk 625,000 per month.

Questions have been raised about almost all the development projects that the WASA has taken up borrowing money from the government and abroad. Over one third of the capacity of the plant, inaugurated three years ago to supply water to Dhaka city treating Padma river water, is still unused. The reason is scarcity of supply line. Despite constructing a plant in Dasherkandi to treat waste matter, the construction of sewerage network to carry the wastes from catchment area has not begun. Most of the projects the Dhaka WASA has been implementing are not being completed on time and in fixed cost. The instances of the work remaining incomplete even after increasing the tenure and allocation is not few.