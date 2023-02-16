No progress in cases, accused being reinstated in the party

Back in 2019 when casinos were being raided, it was hinted from government’s top level that no one associated with this will be spared. Some were suspended from the party also.

All the bigwigs of the ruling party, involved in the casino episode, were arrested and sent behind bars. It was said then, this raid will continue outside of Dhaka as well. Everyone would be brought to book in phases.

But after a gap of four years it seems all of it was just a sham. According to Prothom Alo news, the trial of none of the 57 cases lodged against 13 people including expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain alias Shamrat and Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan has been completed. Investigation reports have been submitted in 52 cases.