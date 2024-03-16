Editorial
Mosquito infestation in Dhaka: Take coordinated and sustainable action
Mosquito infestation in Dhaka has reached an alarming level.
According to a Prothom Alo report, the infestation of Culex mosquito has increased in a huge number in different areas of Dhaka south and north city corporations. In particular, in the Dhaka north city corporation (DNCC).
According to a study conducted in Savar, Jahangirnagar University (JU) and the two cities, Culex mosquitoes have increased by 40 per cent in March than in January.
According to the entomologists, there are 123 species of mosquitoes in our country. Of them, 16 species have high prevalence in the country. Culex is more than 95 per cent of the few species of mosquitoes that exist throughout the year in different parts of the country including the capital. Culex mosquito bites can cause filariasis and various other skin diseases.
The researchers have been observing the mosquitoes by setting up traps in different places, including Jatrabari, Dakkhinkhan, two spots in Uttara, Mirpur, Savar and several areas on JU campus.
They set up 12 traps altogether. The average mosquito count was the highest in Uttara. The average mosquito count in Uttara was 600. The mosquito count was the highest in the sector-17 of Uttara with more than 600 mosquitoes in the trap. It is followed by Dakkhinkhan.
A resident from Uttara told Prothom Alo, “We are struggling to curb mosquito infestation. We are not able to reduce infestation despite trying hard.”
The research shows the severity of the mosquito infestation is comparatively lower in the DSCC. Despite that, the average mosquito count in Jatrabari was more than 400. Several other places were surveyed sporadically under this research. According to these surveys, mosquito infestation is comparatively more severe in Hazaribagh, Shyampur and Meradia.
Professor of zoology at the Jahangirnagar University, Kabirul Bashar led this study. He told Prothom, “We have been conducting surveys on mosquitoes on a regular basis since October last year and have found that the number of mosquitoes has increased every month. The situation would be very critical if the mosquito infestation is not curbed immediately.”
Whatever the researchers or victims say, it does not seem the relevant authorities are showing much initiative. Instead, they are busy shifting blame onto others.
Speaking about the severity of the mosquito infestation to Prothom Alo, Dhaka North City Corporation’s chief health officer Brigadier General Imrul Kayes said, “The main reason behind the high mosquito manifestation in Uttara is the canals under the control of the RAJUK (Rajhdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha). We can’t work there.” This is a lame excuse. Why can’t two service providing bodies in the city won’t have coordination among them? Even the water accumulated in the drains by the metrorail tracks has to be cleared quickly.
Institutions that are responsible for the spread of mosquitoes should be held accountable, no matter how powerful they are.
Last year, the dwellers in Dhaka city felt the dire situation an infestation of mosquitoes can lead to, especially aedes mosquitoes. The number of dengue infections and deaths broke all previous records last year. Monsoon is ahead. At this time, there is a high risk of accumulation of dirty water, which is a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
In this context, take coordinated and effective initiatives to kill mosquitoes instead of shifting blame on others. Alongside the city corporations, the citizens also should remain cautious in this regard. Everyone has to pledge that they must not let water accumulate in their vicinity.