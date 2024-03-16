Mosquito infestation in Dhaka: Take coordinated and sustainable action

According to the entomologists, there are 123 species of mosquitoes in our country. Of them, 16 species have high prevalence in the country. Culex is more than 95 per cent of the few species of mosquitoes that exist throughout the year in different parts of the country including the capital. Culex mosquito bites can cause filariasis and various other skin diseases.

The researchers have been observing the mosquitoes by setting up traps in different places, including Jatrabari, Dakkhinkhan, two spots in Uttara, Mirpur, Savar and several areas on JU campus.

They set up 12 traps altogether. The average mosquito count was the highest in Uttara. The average mosquito count in Uttara was 600. The mosquito count was the highest in the sector-17 of Uttara with more than 600 mosquitoes in the trap. It is followed by Dakkhinkhan.